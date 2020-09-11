BOISE — The Red Cross of Greater Idaho is providing assistance to families in Washington County forced to evacuate because of the Woodhead Fire.
The fire is burning east of Brownlee Summit.
The Red Cross is providing lodging and food, updated information, emotional support and access to mental health services and other community resources. Red Cross services are free and available to all.
For up-to-date information and alerts about emergencies in your area, download the Red Cross emergency app from your app store. It’s free and available to both iPhone and Android users.
Red Cross urges everyone to be prepared should wildfire occur in your area. Follow the steps below to keep your family safe.
• Gather your family or household members and delegate responsibilities.
• Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. For a detailed list of items to include visit www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.html
• Prepare an information kit with important documents like medical, banking and insurance records.
• Save a list of emergency numbers on every cellphone.
• Plan ahead for your pets and livestock. Ask local officials where you can bring them.
• Identify a place to meet in case you are separated.
• Plan and practice several evacuation routes from your neighborhood.
If an evacuation is imminent:
• Tune in to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.
• Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing (but not locking) windows and doors. Close curtains, shutters, and blinds. Use the recycle mode on your air conditioner.
• Turn on exterior lights.
• Remove flammable items from decks and porches.
• Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.
• Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark any water sources on your property, and leave a ladder for firefighters.
• Put your emergency kit in your car. Back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape, with windows closed and keys in the ignition.
• Put your best driver at the wheel. Turn on lights, drive slowly and watch out for emergency vehicles.
Evacuate as soon as the order is given. Don’t delay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.