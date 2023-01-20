PAYETTE — If you’re driving through the city of Payette with a burnt out rear license plate light, the Payette Police Department now has authority to pull you over. But according to Police Chief Gary Marshall, this doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get a ticket.

This capacity was authorized by the Payette City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday evening, in the form of Ordinance No. 1524. The ordinance amends Payette Municipal Code 10.28 by adding a new section which provides penalties for not having your rear license plate lit up at night.



