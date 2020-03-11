FRUITLAND - Seeing a need to help the area regain its conservative legacy, Fruitland resident and business owner Jim Smith has decided to throw his hat into the ring for Idaho House of Representatives seat 9a, against incumbent Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth. The election for the two-year post will be held May 19.
Smith shared his story and his goals for office with the newspaper on March 6. He said doing so now was inopportune, but very necessary.
Some answers have been trimmed for length which is indicated by an ellipses.
IE: Why did you decide to run for state representative?
JS: I have long considered running for this seat. I was not in a position to run six years ago when the seat first came up. Now is actually not the best time for me. I still have young children at home but we decided as a family that this is a sacrifice that needs to be made for our community. I have watched our current representative very closely and have noticed that his voting record is very left-of-center. My kids attend public school but I believe that parents should have a choice if there are options. As a parent who has directly experienced the effects of Common Core over the past ten years, I say we can’t get rid of it quickly enough. My opponent is a supporter of Common Core and recently voted in committee to keep it.
IE: What goals do you hope to accomplish, in your own words?
JS: The number one thing I would like to do is reunify our delegation from District 9. In the past [it] was very unified and our three legislators worked together for the district. I understand that is not the case now. I believe I can rectify that. I have known our senator for many years. I consider her a friend and I believe that Senator Lee and I could communicate well. We may not agree on everything politically but I believe we can work together to best represent District 9 together. Representative Boyle and I have been friends since I moved to District 9 in 2004 to work as an Administrator of the Idaho Department of Labor, a position I quit in 2011.
Judy and I have also not always agreed on legislation but we work very well together. Both Abby and Judy have received text messages from me over the years questioning certain legislation and I have applauded what I believed was great work on their parts. I fell that a united delegation works better for our communities. A divided delegation will never serve us well. I also want to assure that we are not swallowed up by rapidly rising property taxes. I will work to reduce health insurance rates. I find it ridiculous that the rates for my family increased by 200%. We need to be proactive in abandoning Obamacare. I will be an advocate for elimination of the grocery tax. It’s hard for the other legislators from around the state to understand what it is like in the border counties. Fruitland doesn’t have a grocery store and the stores in Parma, Payette and Weiser are all at a big disadvantage because of the tax free groceries in Oregon.
…
IE: What is your occupation right now, and what do you hope to bring to the office of representative from that experience?
JS: For the past almost 12 years my wife and I have owned a small chain of fitness centers in the area. We have grown them significantly. Over the years we have purchased derelict or long vacant properties and revitalized them to meet our needs for the business. More importantly, we have contributed directly to improving communities in District 9. Although this path has cost us many hundreds of thousands of dollars, we are proud to be a part of the solution in the towns where we do business and were able to buy these properties. I am a big believer in working to provide opportunities for our youth to return home after college or trade school.
I was one of the three founding members of the Snake River Economic Development Alliance. About 12 years ago we started discussions about the need for an organization that would sell our communities to the outside world. …
I also served as the second president of the Snake River Transit Advisory Board. I am proud of this system that still operates to serve our seniors, our veterans and our youth predominately. I have also served on chamber boards and on the regional substance abuse coalition managing the distribution of treatment dollars within Region 3.
…
IE: In your news release, you said that the incumbent’s voting record clashes with what residents in the area stand for. How?
JS: Over the years Mr. Kerby has continually voted for budget increases, new agencies, increased fees and more regulation. … The people of our district are generally conservative and very right of center politically. [They] deserve a representative that will vote to truly represent them. I will do that.
IE: To the voters, what do you tell them when they ask why they should vote for you?
JS: … I have a lifetime of real world, private sector experience. I have been broken financially and have had to pick myself up and grow again. I have faced the real struggles of American families who are not on government payrolls and cushy benefits. I have fallen prey to the buffetings of addiction and can proudly say that I am 21 years clean and sober in my recovery. This has given me great empathy for our need to better understand the issues surrounding addictions in our society. What exactly is governments role in addressing addiction issues? I don’t believe we need more programs. I believe we need to run our current programs more efficiently. I plan to bring my experience to the table in order to ensure that we are working to reduce crime, prison populations, broken families and broken lives due to addictions. I will truly represent the majority of District 9. I will not be self-serving and I will always protect and defend the constitution. Better efficiency is true throughout state government.
