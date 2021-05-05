NAMPA — Personnel from Fish and Game’s McCall and Nampa Hatcheries will be releasing more than 177,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during May.
• Browns Pond, McCall: May 10, 1,500 trout
• Cascade Reservoir: May 24, 87,650
• Dick Knox Pond, Emmett: May 10, 800
• Duff Lane Pond, Middleton: May 3, 275
• Eagle Island Park Pond: May 3, 450
• Eds Pond, Emmett: May 17, 200
• Esthers Pond, Boise: May 17, 700
• Fischer Pond,Cascade: May 17, 750
• Grimes Creek, Idaho City: May 17, 1,600
• Heroes Park Pond, Meridian: May 3 and 17, 75/75
• Herrick Reservoir, Cascade: May 10, 1,500
• Horsethief Reservoir, Cascade: May 17 and 24, 12,000/23,000
• Indian Creek, Caldwell: May 3, 250
• Indian Creek, Kuna, May 10, 250
• Kleiner Pond, Meridian, May 3 and 24, 450/450
• Legacy Park Pond, Mountain Home: May 10, 350
• Lost Valley Reservoir, New Meadows: May 24, 14,000
• Lowman Nature Ponds: May 17, 600
• Lucky Peak Reservoir, Boise: May 3, 6,775
• Mann Creek Reservoir, Weiser: May 3, 2,400
• Mariposa Pond, Boise: May 3 and 17, 125/125
• Marsing Pond, May 10, 450
• McDevitt Pond, Boise: May 3 and 24, 450/450
• Meadow Creek Pond, New Meadows: May 17, 1,000
• Mill Pond, Horseshoe Bend: May 24, 900
• Nicholson Pond, Kuna: May 10, 475
• Ol’ McDonald Pond, Council: May 10, 500
• Parkcenter Pond, Boise: May 10, 700
• Payette Lake, McCall: May 24, 5,000
• Payette Pond, Payette: May 6, 450
• Payette River - Middle Fork, Crouch: May 17, 1,000
• Poormans Pond, McCall: May 17, 500
• Riverside Pond, Garden City: May 3 and 24, 450/450
• Rotary Pond, Caldwell: May 3, 900
• Rowlands Pond, McCall: May 10 and 24, 1,500/1,000
• Sawyers Pond, Emmett: May 10, 500
• Settlers Pond, Meridian: May 3 and 17, 125/125
• Silver Creek, Crouch: May 17, 1,000
• Tripod Reservoir, Smiths Ferry: May 24, 800
• Weiser Community Pond: May 24, 500
• Williams Pond, Boise: May 10, 450
• Wilson Springs, Nampa: May 3 and 17, 250/250
• Wilson Springs Ponds, Nampa: May 3, 10, 17 and 24, 400/400/375/400
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.