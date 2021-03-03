NAMPA — Personnel from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 18,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during March. Following are the scheduled releases, by week, location and number of trout.

• Boise River – Barber Dam to Glenwood, March 8, 1,440 trout

• Boise River – Eagle Rd. to Middleton, March 1, 1,440

• Crane Falls Reservoir (Bruneau), March 22, 1,200

• Dick Knox Pond (Emmett), March 22, 800

• Duff Lane Pond (Middleton), March 1, 325

• Eagle Island Park Pond, March 15, 450

• Eds Pond (Emmett), March 15, 200

• Esthers Pond (Boise), March 22, 600

• Indian Creek (Caldwell), March 1, 225

• Indian Creek (Kuna), March 15, 250

• Kleiner Pond (Meridian), March 8, 900

• Legacy Park Pond (Mt. Home), March 15, 350

• Mariposa Pond (Boise), March 8 and 22, 125 each week

• Marsing Pond, March 1, 550

• McDevitt Pond (Boise), March 8 and 22, 450 each week

• Mill Pond (Horseshoe Bend), March 15, 650

• Nicholson Pond (Kuna), March 1, 400

• Parkcenter Pond (Boise), March 15, 700

• Payette River Pond, March 15, 550

• Riverside Pond (Garden City), March 8 and 22, 600 each week

• Rotary Pond (Caldwell), March 1, 900

• Sawyers Pond (Emmett), March 22, 500

• Settlers Pond (Meridian), March 8 and 22, 125 each week

• Star City Pond West, March 22, 600

• Weiser Community Pond, March 15, 500

• Williams Pond (Boise), March 15, 450

• Wilson Ponds (Nampa) March 1, 8, 15 and 22, 400 each week

• Wilson Springs (Nampa), March 1 and 15, 350 each week

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

