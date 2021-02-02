NAMPA — Personnel from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 9,800 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during February. Two of the treasure Valley’s newest ponds are included in the schedule; Dick Knox Pond in Emmett and Star City Pond West in Star.

Boise River – Barber Dam to Glenwood Bridge: Feb. 8, 720 trout

Boise River – Eagle Rd to Middleton Bridge: Feb. 8, 720

Dick Knox Pond, Emmett: Feb. 15, 700

Eagle Island Park Pond: Feb. 22, 350

Kleiner Pond, Meridian: Feb. 1, 700

Marsing Pond: Feb. 1, 550

McDevitt Pond, Boise: Feb. 1, 450

Payette Pond February 22 550

Riverside Pond, Garden City: Feb. 8 and 22, 450 at a time

Sawyers Pond, Emmett: Feb. 15, 350

Star City Pond West: Feb. 22, 600

Weiser Community Pond: Feb. 22, 500

Williams Pond, Boise: Feb. 8, 450

Wilson Ponds, Nampa: February 1, 8, 15 and 22, 400 at a time

Wilson Springs, Nampa: Feb. 1 and 15, 350 at a time

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

