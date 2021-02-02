NAMPA — Personnel from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 9,800 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during February. Two of the treasure Valley’s newest ponds are included in the schedule; Dick Knox Pond in Emmett and Star City Pond West in Star.
Boise River – Barber Dam to Glenwood Bridge: Feb. 8, 720 trout
Boise River – Eagle Rd to Middleton Bridge: Feb. 8, 720
Dick Knox Pond, Emmett: Feb. 15, 700
Eagle Island Park Pond: Feb. 22, 350
Kleiner Pond, Meridian: Feb. 1, 700
Marsing Pond: Feb. 1, 550
McDevitt Pond, Boise: Feb. 1, 450
Payette Pond February 22 550
Riverside Pond, Garden City: Feb. 8 and 22, 450 at a time
Sawyers Pond, Emmett: Feb. 15, 350
Star City Pond West: Feb. 22, 600
Weiser Community Pond: Feb. 22, 500
Williams Pond, Boise: Feb. 8, 450
Wilson Ponds, Nampa: February 1, 8, 15 and 22, 400 at a time
Wilson Springs, Nampa: Feb. 1 and 15, 350 at a time
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.