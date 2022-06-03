BOISE – On May 13, Stinker Stores presented $120,000 to six Idaho domestic abuse organizations, the recipients of the 2022 Piece of Hope Fundraising and Awareness Campaign benefiting survivors and their families impacted by the trauma of domestic abuse and sexual assault. To add to the generosity: Owners, Charley & Nanny Jones, offer their heartfelt thanks to Idaho customers who donated $116,000 and added an additional $4,000 in support of this campaign.
Representatives and leadership from Stinker Stores joined the media and several attendees from the six organizations, including the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA), Advocates Against Family Violence; Rose Advocates; Clarkston, Moscow, and Lewiston YWCA; The Advocates; and the Family Services Alliance in a check presentation marked by the WCA’s butterfly statue and a little bit of afternoon sun.
From April 8-30, customers at all Stinker locations donated funds and learned about organizations in or near their communities with programming for community members impacted by the trauma of domestic abuse or sexual assault. The organizations have used the funds from past campaigns to help provide shelter, licensed child care, youth programming, outreach, education, counseling, and support groups.
According to RAINN.org, child survivors of sexual and domestic abuse are more prone to experiencing long-term mental health effects, including increased possibilities of developing PTSD and other physiological health challenges later in life. “Intimate partner violence alone affects more than 12 million people every year,” per the National Domestic Violence Hotline. In efforts to combat these statistics, Stinker Stores’ nonprofit partnerships in Idaho, Colorado, and Wyoming through the Piece of Hope Campaign allow longevity in providing crucial services to aid adolescent mental health.
With the help of fantastic customers and staff, Stinker Stores have raised a remarkable amount of money through their Piece of Hope campaign, but not only in Idaho. Stinker also partnered with nonprofits in Wyoming and Colorado, adding an additional $45,000 totaling an astounding $165,000 for 2022. Since its inception in 2018, the Piece of Hope Fundraising and Awareness Campaign has raised more than $743,000 across Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado.
About the WCA
The Women’s and Children’s Alliance provides safety, healing, and freedom from domestic abuse and sexual assault. The WCA operates secure shelters and offers professional counseling, legal advocacy, crisis services, and case management to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. For more information, please visit our website at www.wcaboise.org or call one of the two 24-hour hotlines at 208.343.7025 for domestic abuse or 208.345.7273 for sexual assault.
About Stinker
Idaho grown, Stinker was founded in 1936 by Farris Lind and is currently owned and operated by Charley and Nancy Jones. Stinker continues to grow, operating convenience stores and truck stops throughout Idaho, Colorado, & Wyoming. Employing more than 900 people, Stinker constantly looks to add motivated and talented individuals to help grow our Stinker Family and to better serve our customers.
