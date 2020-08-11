QUARTZBURG — There was minimal growth on the fire Sunday as firefighters continued to construct direct fireline around the fire perimeter. Amphibious water scooping airplanes and heavy and medium helicopters supported the efforts on the ground. The fireline west of Hawley Mountain Rd continues to hold and growth on the east side of the road is primarily to the north and east. The fire is not burning well in the brush and is spreading primarily when clusters of subalpine fir trees ignite and send embers into other clusters of trees. Burning material that rolls down the steep slopes also starts spot fires below. An infrared aerial recon of the fire overnight calculated the size to be 438 acres and is 10% contained.
No structures are immediately threatened by the fire and structure protection assessments will be ongoing for contingency planning. Firefighters are also scouting along the Quartzburg Rd 343 for potential access to the fire from the east. The fire is currently 1/2 mile south of the Hawley Mountain Lookout, 4 miles northwest of Placerville, and about 7 and 1/2 miles northeast of Horseshoe Bend.
The suppression of the fire is a joint effort between the Idaho Department of Lands, the US Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management. There are currently more than 300 personnel assigned to the incident and additional resources continue to arrive.
The weather forecast is calling for a slight increase in temperature and slightly drier conditions today, and winds will be lighter than they were over the weekend. A cold front is expected to move through on Wednesday which will bring winds out of the west-northwest and slightly cooler temperature.
Fire weakened trees, vehicle traffic and steep terrain continue to be some of the greatest hazards for firefighters. Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling the narrow, dusty roads and keep their eyes out for fire personnel and equipment and avoid traveling in the fire area.
Hawley Mountain Road 374 is temporarily closed at the 307 junction to all non-fire traffic. Recreationists are asked to avoid roads west of Placerville so as not to impede firefighting efforts. A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in place over the fire and airmen are advised to check NOTAMs before flying through the area.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 firefighters are implementing a number of protection measures including social distancing, wearing face masks, daily screening, limiting the size of camps, and minimizing contact with local communities.
