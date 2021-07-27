NEW MEADOWS — The Payette National Forest invites scoping comments on the Lost Ant Recreation Management Project and the Aquatic Organism Passage Management Project. Comments will help inform project development during the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.
Scoping comments would be most helpful if received by Aug. 27. Comments can be submitted through the project webpages at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60552 for the Aquatic Organism Passageway Management Project and at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60549 for the Lost Ant Recreation Management Project by clicking on “Comment/Object on Project.”
The Lost Ant Recreation Management Project is proposed to enhance recreation opportunities in the Boulder Creek watershed and in the vicinity of Lost Valley Reservoir with an emphasis on improving current trails and trailhead parking, developing new trail opportunities for both motorized and non- motorized use, and providing sanitation facilities.
The New Meadows Ranger is proposing the Aquatic Organism Passage Management Project to enhance aquatic organism and fish passage at road-stream crossings and improve connectivity and habitat for aquatic species.
Both of these projects’ proposed actions were proposed under the Lost Creek Boulder Creek project in 2014. However, as a result of a District Court decision in late 2020, the Lost Creek Boulder Creek Project’s Record of Decision was vacated, leaving the Forest unable to implement any of the recreation and watershed improvement actions on the landscape. Based on field verification, the activities proposed in these projects are still relevant and needed to meet overall desired conditions.
These projects are currently anticipated to complete National Environmental Policy Act review as categorical exclusions (CE), pending input from the public and resource specialists about anticipated environmental effects. As an CE, this scoping period is the only public comment opportunities before a decision on the project would be made by the Forest Service.
“Sustainable recreation opportunities and watershed health are both important components of a well- managed National Forest,” said New Meadows District Ranger Erin Phelps. “These two projects include activities that were identified and analyzed in a previous planning effort that involved public input and collaboration, but unfortunately we were unable to implement.”
“We recognize that this work is still needed and important in order to move toward our desired conditions on the New Meadows Ranger District and to responsibly manage our public lands,” continued Phelps. “We look forward to working with the public again on the proposed activities.”
Additional information on the projects are available in the scoping documents on the project webpages. For additional information, you may also contact Erin Phelps, district ranger, at (208) 514-5809 or erin.phelps@usda.gov; or Rita Bennett, district environmental coordinator, at (208) 271-6296 or rita.l.bennett@usda.gov.
