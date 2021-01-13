BOISE — Effective Dec. 31, the Idaho Department of Insurance revoked the public insurance adjuster licenses of Brett Joseph Ray and Select Adjusters, LLC for violations of the Idaho Insurance Code.
Ray and Select Adjusters, based in Arizona and conducting business in Idaho, had their public adjuster licenses revoked for violations of Sections 41-5803(1)(b), 41-5818(3), and 41-5811(1)(l) of the Idaho Code by permitting unlicensed individuals to conduct public adjuster business on their behalf in the state of Idaho. According to Idaho Code, all individuals in the state of Idaho who solicit, negotiate or execute public adjuster contracts with Idaho consumers are required to be licensed.
“Licensed public adjusters hold a position of trust in Idaho and we expect them to work with integrity and conduct themselves ethically,” said Director Dean Cameron. “Public adjusters are required to know their responsibilities and unlicensed individuals conducting business in Idaho will not be tolerated.”
In addition to both licenses being revoked, administrative penalties were imposed against both Ray and Select in the amount of $6,000 each for a total fine of $12,000 by the Idaho Department of Insurance. Both Mr. Ray’s public insurer license and Select’s public insurer license were revoked. This order can be read in its entirety on the Department website at https://bit.ly/3bverbQ.
If you have questions or wish to file a complaint you can reach the Idaho Department of Insurance Consumer Affairs Office at (208) 334-4250 or visit doi.idaho.gov.
About the Department of Insurance
The Idaho Department of Insurance has been regulating the business of insurance in Idaho since 1901. The mission of the Department is to serve and protect Idahoans by equitably, effectively and efficiently administering the Idaho Insurance Code and the International Fire Code. For more information, visit us at doi.idaho.gov.
