PAYETTE — At its upcoming regular meeting on Sept. 8, the Payette City Council will hold a public hearing regarding two easements within the city of Payette. Following are plans to be discussed at the meeting:

• Vacating an existing 12-foot wide public utility easement on lots five and six at Payette Industrial Subdivision No. 2. The easement is located at 1087 S. Park St and is described by city officials as a 6-foot strip of land running 285.72’ along the south boundary of Lot 5, Payette Industrial Subdivision No. 2, and a 6-foot strip of land running 285.72’ along the north boundary of Lot 6, Payette Industrial Subdivision No. 2. 

• Amending an existing 20 foot wide ingress/egress easement, which is part of a city owned parcel of land located at the city shooting range and drying beds property. The Council will consider widening the easement to a 30 foot easement for ingress and egress and for public utilities along the east boundary of city property. 

All interested parties and citizens will have an opportunity to speak regarding these easements during this hearing. Due to COVID-19, precautionary measures including limited capacity in the Council chamber will be observed.

The meeting will be in the Council chambers at city hall, 700 Center Ave., Payette.

