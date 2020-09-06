PAYETTE — At its upcoming regular meeting on Sept. 8, the Payette City Council will hold a public hearing regarding two easements within the city of Payette. Following are plans to be discussed at the meeting:
• Vacating an existing 12-foot wide public utility easement on lots five and six at Payette Industrial Subdivision No. 2. The easement is located at 1087 S. Park St and is described by city officials as a 6-foot strip of land running 285.72’ along the south boundary of Lot 5, Payette Industrial Subdivision No. 2, and a 6-foot strip of land running 285.72’ along the north boundary of Lot 6, Payette Industrial Subdivision No. 2.
• Amending an existing 20 foot wide ingress/egress easement, which is part of a city owned parcel of land located at the city shooting range and drying beds property. The Council will consider widening the easement to a 30 foot easement for ingress and egress and for public utilities along the east boundary of city property.
All interested parties and citizens will have an opportunity to speak regarding these easements during this hearing. Due to COVID-19, precautionary measures including limited capacity in the Council chamber will be observed.
by Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — At its upcoming regular meeting on Sept. 8, the Payette City Council will hold a public hearing regarding two easements within the city of Payette. Following are plans to be discussed at the meeting:
• Vacating an existing 12-foot wide public utility easement on lots five and six at Payette Industrial Subdivision No. 2. The easement is located at 1087 S. Park St and is described by city officials as a 6-foot strip of land running 285.72’ along the south boundary of Lot 5, Payette Industrial Subdivision No. 2, and a 6-foot strip of land running 285.72’ along the north boundary of Lot 6, Payette Industrial Subdivision No. 2.
• Amending an existing 20 foot wide ingress/egress easement, which is part of a city owned parcel of land located at the city shooting range and drying beds property. The Council will consider widening the easement to a 30 foot easement for ingress and egress and for public utilities along the east boundary of city property.
All interested parties and citizens will have an opportunity to speak regarding these easements during this hearing. Due to COVID-19, precautionary measures including limited capacity in the Council chamber will be observed.
The meeting will be in the Council chambers at city hall, 700 Center Ave., Payette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.