PAYETTE - Even with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 suppressing activity in the area, planning for the Fiscal Year 21 budget in the city of Payette is still moving forward; At its April 20 Zoom meeting, the Payette City Council set a date of July 27 for the Fiscal Year budget hearing.
Idaho Code requires the city to notify the county clerk of the date and time for their budget hearing plans by April 30.
The vote to approve the hearing date was unanimous.
An outline follows of the next steps the city must take prior to the hearing.
April
• Budget worksheets are to be distributed to department heads by the end of April
May
• Department goals and objectives are due;
• The mayor will hold budget meetings with department heads;
• Budget worksheets will be due; and
• A work session for fiscal year budget priorities and strategies is to be determined
June
• The new construction roll is due from the county assessor on June 1, the same day as a budget session with the Council; and
• Two further sessions are to be held on June 15 and June 29
July
• July Council budget work sessions; and
• On July 20, the Council is set to adopt a tentative budget
The public hearing will be held in the Council Chambers at 700 Center Ave., Payette. Due to the ongoing pandemic, details as to how to attend the hearing were not final as of press time.
