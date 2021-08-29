featured Public hearing held for Highway District 1 proposed budget by Jason Miller Independent Enterprise Jason Miller Author email Aug 29, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Highway District 1 proposed budget Information courtesy of Highway District 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. NEW PLYMOUTH — A public hearing was held at Highway District 1 Office in New Plymouth on Thursday before approval of their fiscal year budget that begins on October 1.According to a report from district, there was a $140,000 carry over into the next fiscal year budget.In the prior budget $50,000 was received in grants.Employee Health Insurance cost the department $103,470 this year, while next year it will be down slightly at $101,369.Cost for snow removal was also up $5,000 from last years amount of $20,000.According to Clerk Wendy Adamsen 113 miles of road was laid down this year for the district.The total budget for the new fiscal year will total just over $2,051,773 up $275,372 from last years budget of $1,776,401. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Budget Highway Finance City Planning Hearing Fiscal Year Health Insurance District New Plymouth Employee Jason Miller Author email Follow Jason Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular No answers, but police still committed to finding Michael Ruszoni’s celebrates grand opening in Fruitland Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 20-26 near Wagner Road in Caldwell New Plymouth man fights for life and freedom of choice Disaster declaration to be revisited by county officials Ambulance director cashes out vacation pay Ramp closures begin at Franklin Road Interchange in Caldwell Take a Stand Now sends vaccine mandate cease-and-desist letter to health and state officials California man arrested on kidnapping charges after enticing 11-year-old girl Overnight restrictions begin this week at Franklin Blvd. interchange in Nampa Submit Your IE News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
