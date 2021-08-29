Public hearing held for Highway District 1 proposed budget

Highway District 1 proposed budget

 Information courtesy of Highway District 1

NEW PLYMOUTH — A public hearing was held at Highway District 1 Office in New Plymouth on Thursday before approval of their fiscal year budget that begins on October 1.

According to a report from district, there was a $140,000 carry over into the next fiscal year budget.

In the prior budget $50,000 was received in grants.

Employee Health Insurance cost the department $103,470 this year, while next year it will be down slightly at $101,369.

Cost for snow removal was also up $5,000 from last years amount of $20,000.

According to Clerk Wendy Adamsen 113 miles of road was laid down this year for the district.

The total budget for the new fiscal year will total just over $2,051,773 up $275,372 from last years budget of $1,776,401.

