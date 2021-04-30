PAYETTE — The Payette City Council is turning its attention once again to planning the annual budget. At its regular meeting on April 19, the council selected Aug. 2 as the date for its public hearing on the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
In her agenda statement dated April 15, deputy city clerk Bobbie Black recommended the date be selected and the hearing be held in Council Chambers at Payette City Hall.
“Idaho Code requires us to notify our county clerk by Friday, April 30, 2021, of the date, time, and place of our budget hearing for the upcoming fiscal year. Setting the hearing for August 2, 2021, allows time for the Council to receive public input, approve the appropriations ordinance and meet publication requirements.”
Councilor Lori Steiniker moved to approve Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. as the public hearing date and time, with Councilor Mike Kee seconding. The vote to approve was unanimous 5-0-1 with Councilor Craig Jensen absent.
