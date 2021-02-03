BOISE — Seven Idaho children diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children between November and early January are being added to the state’s overall syndrome case total. In collaboration with healthcare providers serving the Treasure Valley, these cases were found to have not previously been included in the state case total.
A review of processes identified multiple causes for the lack of inclusion, including that some reports were made by medical providers near the time of diagnosis, but public health investigations were only recently completed. Processes have since been improved to prevent these delays in the future.
In addition, one previously reported case is being removed from case counts because medical providers determined an alternative cause for the child’s illness. As of Jan. 27, the number of children reported to Idaho public health agencies with confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 16.
All diagnosed children required hospitalization, and seven required overnight stay in an intensive care unit. Of the 16 children diagnosed with the syndrome, 10 were male, and the average age of all patients with the syndrome was about 9 years old (youngest: 3 years old, oldest: 16 years old). No Idaho children have died of the syndrome.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. The exact cause is unknown, however, many children with the syndrome have had the virus that causes COVID-19 or have been around someone with COVID-19.
Contact your child’s doctor, nurse, or clinic right away if your child is showing symptoms of the syndrome.
To protect yourself from COVID-19 and children from the syndrome, exercise the same precautions used to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:
· Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public and around others who do not live in your household. (Masks should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
• Continue to keep 6 feet between yourself and others who do not live in your household.
• Avoid crowds.
• Avoid poorly ventilated spaces.
• Wash your hands often and thoroughly.
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
• Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19.
For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/mis-c/index.html
