NEW MEADOWS - The New Meadows Ranger District of the Payette National Forest invites public input on the New Meadows Ranger District Campgrounds Deferred Maintenance Project. Scoping comments would be most helpful if submitted by May 7.
The campgrounds under consideration are located across the New Meadows Ranger District, from Lost Valley Reservoir to Hazard Lake, within Adams and Idaho counties. The district proposes this project to replace various features within the Cold Springs, Last Chance, Grouse, and Hazard Lake campgrounds, including fire rings, picnic tables, site markers, fee tubes, signs, and kiosks. At the Last Chance Campground, a fence and toilet are also proposed for replacement. Work is proposed to start this summer at Last Chance and Hazard Lake campgrounds.
“Camping is such a timelessly classic way to enjoy public lands and create great memories,” said Erin Phelps, New Meadows District Ranger. “We’re very excited about this opportunity to update our campgrounds and improve the visitor experience.”
These projects would be funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, which was signed into law last year and is providing $285 million to the Forest Service in fiscal year 2021 to reduce the backlog of deferred maintenance across the agency. This funding will address critical maintenance needs across the Payette National Forest over the next five years. More information on the Great American Outdoors Act on USDA Forest Service lands can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/gaoa. The scoping document provides more details on the project, as well as information on how to submit comments. The scoping document is available on the project webpage at https://bit.ly/2Rhw7iV.
For further information on the New Meadows Ranger District Campgrounds Deferred Maintenance Project, please contact Payette National Forest Central Zone Recreation Manager, Mike Beach at michael.beach@usda.gov.
