McCALL — To respond to current and future communication needs in the McCall and New Meadows areas, the Payette National Forest is proposing to amend communication site leases on the 5-acre Brundage Mountain Communications Site. These proposed amendments are in response to proposals from current Communication Use Lease holders, and to address anticipated future communications proposals on the site.
The Brundage Mountain Communications Site is an area of National Forest System land designated in the Payette National Forest Land Management Plan and has been utilized for electronic communications since the 1950’s.
The purpose of the project is to respond to current and future proposals to upgrade communication facilities at the Brundage Mountain Communications Site. Brundage Mountain is a critical link for communication services covering the McCall and Meadows Valley areas and the new, upgraded facilities will expand capacity and improve coverage.
Current improvement proposals include the addition of two 100-foot towers, and the reconstruction of two communication buildings on the site. Towers at these specific locations are currently 25 and 50 feet and would be replaced with 100-foot towers. Four other 100-foot towers currently exist on the communications site.
Current uses at the Brundage Communications site are for local, state and federal emergency response communications, and private communications such as cellular and telephone microwave relay communications service. This proposal would upgrade wireless communication facilities to better serve the McCall and New Meadows areas.
The project is being proposed as a Categorical Exclusion with no additional designated public comment periods so this “scoping” phase that closes on Dec. 31 is the best opportunity for public input.
The project webpage (https://bit.ly/3msqj0Y) provides tools to engage this project. Use the “Comment/Object on Project” link to access a simple webform to submit your comments on this project.
Hard copy comments may be submitted to: District Ranger Jennifer Blake, McCall Ranger District, 102 West Lake Street, McCall, ID 83638.
For further information on this project, contact District Ranger Jennifer Blake at 208-634-0400 or jennifer.b.blake@usda.gov.
