BOISE  – The Idaho Department of Insurance is seeking public comment on its intent to apply to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and to the United States Department of the Treasury for a Section 1332 State Innovation waiver on or about May 2022. The state is submitting this section 1332 waiver to further increase affordability of individual health insurance in Idaho. The proposed effective date for the waiver is January 1, 2023. Public comments will be accepted until May 1.

The proposed waiver would be implemented primarily by the Idaho Individual High Risk Reinsurance Pool (“the Pool”), a state reinsurance program in which enrollees in individual coverage who are diagnosed with certain specified medical conditions are ceded to the Pool by the issuer.  The Pool was created in 2000. From its inception, it has successfully paid over $164.6 million in claims for over 13,000 Idahoans with serious medical conditions.

“We anticipate that approval of this 1332 waiver will result in 2023 premiums that are at least 7% lower than they would be without the waiver, and that 7% reduction should be able to be maintained year over year,” said Dean Cameron, Director of the Idaho Department of Insurance. “This means reduced health insurance costs for Idahoans.”

As part of the waiver process, the Department submitted legislation to authorize the Department to submit the waiver application to the federal agencies and to condition the continuation of the state reinsurance program upon approval of the 1332 waiver. Gov. Brad Little signed the legislation, House Bill 611, on March 23. 

The Department’s comprehensive public notice, Tribal notice and the waiver application are available on our website at https://doi.idaho.gov/information/public/reinsurance-waiver/.  The Department is seeking public comment through public hearings, the interactive form available on the website, via fax, and email or traditional mail as indicated below.  A public hearing will be held at:

Idaho Department of Insurance

700 W. State St.

JRW East Conference Room

Boise, ID 83702

Date: April 18

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

 

Webex Information

Link: https://bit.ly/3LJqqBf

Meeting Number (access code): 2456 145 7410

Password: WWiPiPNb685

Call In Number: 1-415-655-0001



