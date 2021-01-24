PAYETTE — How does the Payette County Prosecuting Attorney’s office handle expenses when the county treasurer or county clerks are out of the office? They reach for their trusty credit card, of course!
The Payette County Board of Commissioners approved a new county credit card for use by Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke during its regular meeting on Tuesday. Prior to this request being brought forward, the office had been using a card which was issued in former prosecuting attorney Ross Pittman’s name.
“You can’t be buying Xboxes with that, okay?” Commissioner Reece Hrizuk joked, as the request for a new card was brought before the board.
All joking aside, Duke told the board in requesting a $3,000 limit that the card’s balance would only ever approach its limit during training events which require travel.
But what exactly does the office use the card for? In an email on Jan. 20, Duke explained that expenses rarely extend beyond what’s needed to get office staff through a busy work day.
“The credit card is primarily used for lunches during out of county trainings, work lunches when we are required to work through lunch (which is common during trials), and office supplies,” wrote Duke. “On occasion it may be used to pay for expert witnesses but more often than not those expenses are paid through the county and the money taken out of our budget.”
Duke said the card helps keep the office functioning so that staff members don’t need to request approval for purchases from the Treasurer’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.
He also said balances on these cards are regularly paid down in full.
“In Idaho we are required to balance our budgets and, unlike the federal government, we take that seriously,” Duke added. “So we should never have any outstanding debt apart from what has not been paid for the current billing cycle.”
Commissioner Georgia Hanigan moved to approve the requested card with a limit of $3,000, to which Commissioner Marc Shigeta seconded. The voice vote to approve was 3-0.
“No cash advances too, just to let you know ahead of time,” joked County Treasurer Donna Peterson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.