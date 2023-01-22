PAYETTE — Work remains in progress on an ordinance which would see stepped up enforcement of penalties for youth tobacco and vape use on Payette School District campuses. At its regular meeting on Jan. 17, the Payette City Council gave Ordinance No. 1523 — aimed at preventing access to tobacco products and electronic smoking devices by minors — a first read-through.
The ordinance was placed on the meeting’s agenda by Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall.
“The issue that was brought to us to show some more attention to was the schools,” said Marshall. “I would say we can probably work [on enforcement on other city property] in the future, but right now we’re focusing on the schools.”
“It shall be unlawful for a minor to possess, receive, purchase, use, or consume tobacco products or electronic smoking devices while on the premises of any Payette School District property,” the ordinance reads. It also provides that minors may not sell or distribute such products on campus under its provisions.
The ordinance defines a minor as an individual under the age of 18 years. Infractions under this ordinance would carry fines of $100 to $200 for the first offense, and $300 for subsequent offenses.
While a minor would be the individual cited under this ordinance, Marshall clarified that their parents or legal guardians are primarily responsible for ensuring any fines issued are paid.
“The courts will hold the parents accountable,” he said.
But before the ordinance can be passed, there is wording in it which must be cleaned up. Mayor Craig Jensen raised the issue of the prohibitions on use of these products and the sale or distribution being covered in different subsections.
Jensen suggested combining these subsections into one. City Attorney Dan Chadwick noted that this would require attention to be paid to details.
“There’s quite a bit of amendment that has to occur here, including section numbers,” said Chadwick.
Jensen said he was concerned particularly with the possibility of younger students becoming involved with use of these products.
Councilor Daniel Lopez motioned to move the ordinance to a second reading, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. The motion carried with a voice vote of 5-0.
Noteworthy is that during this read-through, Councilor Mike Kee not only acknowledged his lack of familiarity with about a smokeless tobacco product called snus, but also its pronunciation: “snoos.”
