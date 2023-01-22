PAYETTE — Work remains in progress on an ordinance which would see stepped up enforcement of penalties for youth tobacco and vape use on Payette School District campuses. At its regular meeting on Jan. 17, the Payette City Council gave Ordinance No. 1523 — aimed at preventing access to tobacco products and electronic smoking devices by minors — a first read-through.

The ordinance was placed on the meeting’s agenda by Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall. 



