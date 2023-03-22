NEW PLYMOUTH — A proposed project to install a reader board at or adjacent to the recently completed New Plymouth City Hall has raised several questions for the New Plymouth City Council to find answers for before the sign can go up. The council took a first look at how to answer these questions during its regular meeting on Monday.
During this meeting, the council heard comments from Craig Miller of YesCo Signs in Boise and Aaron Vance of Superior Signs in Caldwell regarding the city’s plans to install such a sign.
Neither official presented a detailed proposal for the reader board project. However, they did detail their concerns about what the project will take to complete.
Undetermined as of yet is what location to place the reader board. The council is considering either placing it on the city hall building above its entrance, or in the parking lot across from the building.
“There are some concerns with that [placement on the building itself], based on the wall construction. But it doesn’t mean it can’t be overcome with bracing down to the trusses inside the awning,” Vance noted. “A roofer would need to be brought in on that, just because we don’t want any water damage or anything to deal with later on down the road.”
However, one major concern in ensuring a legal sign is erected is the lack of a city sign ordinance in New Plymouth.
“If you don’t have a formalized sign code, that’s what usually restricts us,” said Miller. “In this case, if you don’t have that, then really it’s kind of an open blank canvas, so to speak.”
Miller suggested having the site surveyed by a YesCo technician to help city officials better understand their options.
Vance, on the opposite side of that coin, noted how one nearby city’s sign code can be too much to handle.
“I just had a council meeting over in Baker [City] a couple of weeks ago to do a D&B Supply over there; Their code over there is massively restrictive on their sign code. I don’t know where it came from.”
Vance noted Baker City limits signs to 24 sq. ft — smaller than a 55-inch television. In that example, he said he and city officials there agreed their code needed rewriting to be less restrictive.
The council is now working with City Attorney Dan Chadwick to determine what a possible sign ordinance would need to include for adoption. It is expected to appear on a council agenda in the near future.
Whatever an ordinance is to include, city officials will have to bear in mind that because North Plymouth Avenue is also State Highway 20. That means avoiding stepping on the Idaho Transportation Department’s toes.
ITD actually does get more rules than most of us,” Vance said.
Vance noted one example of a government entity running into trouble over sign laws in Caldwell.
“The VA clinic over there just got denied, because they built their sign — a monument sign — as a piece of the building, but the sign code reads differently. So now, they have to tear it out.”
Engineering is another concern for the sign makers; As explained by Vance, Idaho Building Code requires that signs be engineered to withstand winds of 120 miles per hour.
Ideally, councilors and sign officials agreed, is that they wish to erect a double-sided sign to help motorists and pedestrians in both directions view it safely. Vance noted that a typical warranty on signs is five years, with Miller saying that YesCo offers an extended warranty on their signs.
As this was not an action item on the council’s agenda, no action was taken on this item during this meeting.
In other council matters, claim approvals — the amount paid out for regular bills bills and other city business — totaled $24,707.
