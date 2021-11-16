PAYETTE — Robin Long of the Promote Payette organization appeared before the Payette County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 8 to make a spirited request … to help the community get into the holiday spirit.
Long addressed the commissioners about a $900 request by Promote Payette, to pay for holiday-themed decorations to adorn the Payette County Courthouse this season. This is just one of several ways Promote Payette is helping get Payette decorated for the holiday season.
“The reason being is I’m on a number of different committees, and they are going to start doing some hopefully big decorations for around the city,” explained Long. “We were hoping that we could decorate at least a little bit at the front, so that we could be kind of involved in that, and then as we get going we’re gonna do more and more each year.”
Long said she intends mainly to decorate the courthouse entrance and surrounding shrubbery, and purchase wreaths being offered by Payette High School students.
In an effort to fairly represent the community, the commissioners are referring to these as holiday decorations.
“I’m not opposed to this idea,” said Commissioner Reece Hrizuk. “I think we have to be careful.”
Long said she agreed, and that her organization aims to include the entire community in its celebrations.
“I would even donate, if it came down to it,” Hrizuk added.
After discussion about the specific amount the board would be comfortable authorizing, Commissioner Georgia Hanigan Moved to authorize $500 for the decorations, seconded by Hrizuk. The motion carried 3-0.
In an email to the newspaper Monday, Promote Payette spokesperson Barbara Wilson said there will be a tree lighting in Central Park on Dec. 3. This is a first for this particular tree, which was first donated to Central Park in 1969.
“It’s NEVER been used as a Christmas Tree,” wrote Wilson.
The tree lighting will be preceded by a Lantern Parade beginning at 5:15 p.m., and there will also be a Santa at the Library event afterwards.
Also on Promote Payette’s schedule is a city-wide commercial and residential lighting contest Dec. 17-23 and a historic home and church tour on Dec. 19.
“Our goal at Promote Payette is to create fun, family friendly events, leaning back on traditions,” Wilson explained. “Growing up in Payette in the late ‘50s and ‘60s was living in a city in its prime, everything that happened in town was spearheaded by community groups, directly for the benefit of kids in the community, the Lantern Parade was one of those things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.