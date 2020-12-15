PAYETTE - The Promote Payette organization is holding a city-wide Residential Lighting Contest and invites residents to enter their displays for consideration.
Cash prizes are being offered for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
To enter, message photos of your entry to the Promote Payette Facebook page at https://facebook.com/promotepayetteidaho and be sure to include your address.
The deadline for entries is Friday, Dec. 18 at midnight.
Entries will be posted on the Facebook page on Saturday, Dec. 19, with voting to take place through Dec. 22 at midnight. Only votes cast on the page will be counted.
