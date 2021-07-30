BOISE — Idaho Public Television will partner with Idaho Children’s Trust Fund and Optum Idaho to bring teachers, counselors and other practitioners a three-part online professional development series centered on its recent documentary Resilience: Hope Lives Here.
The hourlong film investigates Adverse Childhood Experiences, which include abuse, neglect, divorce and other childhood traumas. Research shows that left unresolved or untreated, these experiences can lead to health conditions in adulthood such as high blood pressure, diabetes and depression. Being a trauma-informed teacher or practitioner is critical because Idaho has the fifth-highest rate in the nation for children who have experienced three or more experiences.
The first webinar in the series will focus on self-care and mental wellness, and will be held virtually via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 5-7 p.m. Mountain / 4-6 p.m. Pacific. Dr. Julie Wood and Dr. Dennis Woody from Optum Idaho will be our guest speakers.
In the second webinar, attendees will learn about trauma-informed classrooms. This webinar takes place virtually via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 5-7 p.m. Mountain / 4-6 p.m. Pacific.
The third webinar will feature some hands-on, practical applications and ideas for managing trauma in the classroom. This final webinar will be held online via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5-7 p.m. Mountain / 4-6 p.m. Pacific.
All of the webinars will be available to teachers and practitioners at no cost and will be available for one professional development credit through Idaho State University (additional fee will apply). The public is invited to watch the webinars and become more trauma-informed. Register for these free webinars on the Idaho Public Television website at idahoptv.org/resilience.
About Idaho Public Television
An entity of the Idaho State Board of Education, Idaho Public Television is a statewide multimedia network with transmitters and translator stations that reach nearly 100 percent of all Idaho households with free over-the-air broadcast signals. IdahoPTV broadcasts across five digital channels through five full-power transmitters (KAID, Boise; KCDT, Coeur d’Alene; KIPT, Twin Falls; KISU, Pocatello; and KUID, Moscow) and offers streaming content and educational resources through its website: idahoptv.org. IdahoPTV is among the most-watched PBS affiliate networks per capita in the United States. The mission of Idaho Public Television is to “harness the power of public media to encourage lifelong learning, connect our communities, and enrich the lives of all Idahoans. We tell Idaho’s stories.”
