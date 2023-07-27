FRUITLAND – With more than two years now having passed since Fruitland child Michael 'Monkey' Vaughan disappeared from his home, the Fruitland Police Department announced in a post on its Facebook page Thursday that the case is now in the hands of the Payette County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The Facebook post reads as follows:

"The search continues for Michael Joseph Vaughan, now age 7. On the second anniversary of Michael’s abduction the case remains very active. Our work has not stopped. Our ground searches have continued as recent as this month and we continue the arduous task of filtering through new tips and leads.



