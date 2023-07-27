This photo of Michael "Monkey" Joseph Vaughan was said to have been taken about a month prior to when he was last seen on July 2 near his home. Michael was last seen in the area of SW 9th St. and South Arizona Avenue in Fruitland at about 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on July 27. He was wearing a light blue Minecraft T-shirt, dark blue boxer briefs and child’s size 11, blue flip flops. He is 3-foot-7-inches tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
FRUITLAND – With more than two years now having passed since Fruitland child Michael 'Monkey' Vaughan disappeared from his home, the Fruitland Police Department announced in a post on its Facebook page Thursday that the case is now in the hands of the Payette County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The Facebook post reads as follows:
"The search continues for Michael Joseph Vaughan, now age 7. On the second anniversary of Michael’s abduction the case remains very active. Our work has not stopped. Our ground searches have continued as recent as this month and we continue the arduous task of filtering through new tips and leads.
"This investigation is moving into a new phase as investigators have submitted this case along with a probable cause affidavit to the Payette County Prosecutor. As a result, any inquiries regarding this case will be referred to the Payette County Prosecutor’s Office. (208) 642-6096.
"The community support has been remarkable along with the unwavering patience with our team. We are committed and our tenacity steadfast.
"To date, the Fruitland Police Department has received over 2,000 tips and leads. If someone has or learns of information that can help find Michael, we want that information.
