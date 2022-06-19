By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
FRUITLAND — In a whirlwind year for Fruitland High School students and staff, the Grizzlies managed to bring a treasure trove of accomplishments back to its Iowa Avenue den during the 2021-22 school year. This is according to Principal Marci Haro, who shared her students’ long list of accomplishments in an interview on May 24.
Following are examples of accomplishments praised by Haro.
Academics
As Haro told the newspaper, Fruitland High has achieved the number 34 position on the U.S. News & World Report’s best high school rankings in Idaho for 2022 as released on April 26. Previously, she said, it had been ranked 77th overall.
Nationally, it ranks 6,580th, according to the U.S. News website.
“It’s all compiled from student test scores; Our PSAT, SAT, ISAT, our students that are typically underserved … their scores as well,” said Haro. “All of our college course offerings are dual credit.”
She added that when one excludes charter schools, Fruitland High would rank 23rd.
In state competition, the school’s FFA team won first in the milk products quality division, second in agronomy, second in floriculture, sixth in forestry.
“We have 285 FFA members,” said Haro. That’s out of an enrollment of 535.
“Our milk quality and marketing placed second in the nation. That’s incredible.”
Following are examples of FFA members winning national scholarships.
““Luke Barinaga was second [highest] individual with a $900 scholarship, Ava Dressen seventh highest [with] a $400 scholarship, Gabe Donahue 12th highest individual in the nation with a $400 scholarship and Kennedy Phillips 17th highest individual in the nation.”
Haro said the FFA team gave “hours and hours” of practice effort to achieve their rankings this year.
According to Haro, 92% of students were involved in at least one activity this year. The school’s attendance rate held at 94%, despite the pandemic.
The class of 2022 saw six valedictorians and one salutatorians. For 2021-22, a valedictorian qualified for the honor by earning not only the highest possible grade point average but also by completing advance placement and honors classes.
“It was very difficult to get that this year.”
Athletics
Haro reported that 2021-22 saw the Lady Grizzlies’ track team take first overall in state rankings, a feat never achieved at Fruitland High before.
“Our girls tennis [team were also] first in state,” she said. “One of our doubles teams got first in doubles, as well … Boys basketball got second in state.”
All but two girls teams won district titles in the Snake River Valley League, and two Grizzly wrestlers also went to state competition.
“We had a very successful year, a lot to be proud of.”
Scholarships
Students working through school resources to attain scholarships earned over $230,000 in awards this school year, according to Haro.
“That’s just the ones that we’ve counted; Kids still receive scholarships on their own, [not limited to ones offered] through the school that we’ve facilitated. So there’s actually more.”
Overall, Haro expressed that she was impressed with her students this year.
“They’re amazing. They’re smart, they’re energetic, they’re fun, they have a great sense of humor, they’re just amazing people to work with every day.”
She also praised staff for their efforts in fostering ‘fidelity’ and ‘great relationships.’
