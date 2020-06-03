Primary Election results are in

Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE COUNTY - Due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the May 19 Primary Election in Idaho was conducted entirely by mail-in ballot. Voters in Idaho were able to submit their ballots by mail or in-person with their County Clerks until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The results were made available late Tuesday. Following are the unofficial results of votes cast in Payette County:
U.S. Senator
• Jim Risch (R), 3,407
• Paulette Jordan (D), 498
• Jim Vandermaas (D), 66
Representative in Congress, First District
• Russ Fulcher (R), 2,847
• Nicholas Jones (R), 695
• Staniela Nikolova (D), 179
• Rudy Soto (D), 339
State Senator, Legislative District 9
• Abby Lee (R), 3,241
State Representative, District 9, Position A
• Ryan Kerby (R), 2,179
• Jim Smith (R), 1,398
State Representative, District 9, Position B
• Judy Boyle (R), 3,231
• Allen Schmid (D), 475
County Commissioner, First District
• Georgia Hanigan (R), 3,264
County Commissioner, Second District
• Marc Shigeta (R), 3,288
County Sheriff
• Andrew Creech (R), 3,334
Prosecuting Attorney
• Ross Pittman (R), 3,275
Precinct Committeeman and Voters’ Delegate to the Party’s County and District Conventions
• Howard E. Rynearson (R), 587
Justice of the Supreme Court
• Gregory W. Moeller, 3,865
• John R. Stegner, 3,836
Judge of the Court of Appeals
• Amanda K. Brailsford, 3,891
Bond measures:
Preliminary results showed the Fruitland CIty Hall bond failing with 59 percent of the vote. A total of 1064 votes were cast in the city.
• Yes, 638
• No, 426
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.