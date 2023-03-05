PAYETTE COUNTY — With eight weeks of the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session in the history books, the workload shared between the House of Representatives and the Senate has risen to 434 total pieces of legislation for the year. While the weather has yet to warm up, the topics of these items are keeping things plenty warm at the Idaho Statehouse.
Following are examples of legislation making their way through the pipeline, as of March 3.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 138: From the House State Affairs Committee, this bill would move the 2024 Idaho Presidential Primary from March to May “so that all primary elections in the State of Idaho will be held on the third Tuesday in May” according to its statement of purpose.
But Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party, has expressed concern about the effects such a move would have on the election itself.
“Moving the Presidential Primary to a date late in the nominating contest would sap grassroots enthusiasm, limit the ability of Idaho to ensure our unique economic and political interests are represented in national discourse, and would make Idaho irrelevant in the delegate chase,” wrote Moon in a March 2 news release. “States with a primary after March are mostly an afterthought to the critical delegate chase ... We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines until the game is already over.”
Introduced on Feb. 13, the bill passed the House 61-6-3 on Feb. 24 and is awaiting action in the senate as of Feb. 27.
• House Bill 182: State Affairs is addressing the topic of free speech, with this bill focused on providing for silent prayer in schools. It would establish a new chapter in Idaho Code, Section 33-66, which would provide that “an employee of a public college, school district, or charter school may pray at any time he is otherwise free to engage in personal conversations or other personal conduct.”
With a vote of 65-4-1 on March 2, it was transmitted to the Senate on March 3.
• House Bill 232: If passed, this State Affairs bill would make polling places a no-fly zone for active electioneering messages. This would replace Idaho Code 18-2318 with an updated law, keeping electioneers from being within 300 feet of a polling place on Election Day.
“Voters have complained about being solicited in polling place areas,” according to its statement.
Its first reading was Feb. 28, with printing done on March 1.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1049: From the Resources and Environment Committee, this bill would build on Idaho Code with Section 58-156, to provide for notices to be posted in person and online any time restrictions or closures take place on state endowment lands.
“The purpose of this legislation is to protect State land from being abused and misused,” its statement reads. “This legislation states that the State Board of Land Commissioners provides notice to the public of any restrictions, closures, prohibitions, and regulations on State endowment land. Proper posting is required, and fines and restitution requirements are outlined.”
The bill was introduced Feb. 7 and passed by the Senate on Feb. 22 by a spread of 25-9-1. It made tracks to the House on Feb. 23 and has been filed for a third reading with a do-pass recommendation as of March 2.
• Senate Bill 1071: Concerned parents may be keeping an eye on this Education Committee bill, which would amend Idaho Code 33-1611 to prohibit public schools from teaching topics of human sexuality, sexual orientation and gender identity until a student is in 5th grade.
“The goal is to protect the innocence of our children in the most formative years of their life,” according to its statement.
Its first day was Feb. 10. With engrossments and amendments, it has been filed for a third reading as of March 3.
• Senate Bill 1091: For public assistance providers running behind on mandatory training, this Health and Welfare Committee bill would amend Idaho Code 56-209h to light the fire under their feet to get it done.
This legislation adds additional authority to assess civil monetary penalties for non-compliance of rules and regulations associated with protecting vulnerable Idahoans through criminal history and background checks and required training for proper Medicaid participant care.”
Introduced Feb. 13, it was filed for a third reading on March 1.
Idle bills
This season, the newspaper is working to highlight bills which haven’t seen traction. Following are examples of such, as they stand as of press time.
• House Bill 44: Presently, under Idaho Code 67-2340, no legislation prohibiting use of single-use plastic items like grocery bags and straws is allowed except if enacted by the legislature. This bill would repeal that restriction to allow for local regulation of these items.
Filed by Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, for a first reading on Jan. 27, it has been idle since Jan. 30.
• Senate Bill 1058: With Shift Idaho — a program of the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety — running ads to help curb aggressive driving, the Judiciary and Rules Committee first ran this bill Feb. 9 to “provide for the crimes of aggravated driving while reckless and aggravated driving while distracted.”
It was filed for a first reading Feb. 9, but no action has been taken since Feb. 10.
