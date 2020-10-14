McCALL – Prescribed fires will be conducted this fall on the Council Ranger District, New Meadows Ranger District, McCall Ranger District and Krassel Ranger District.

The Payette National Forest conducts prescribed fires to reduce community risk, protect timber values, improve wildlife habitat and improve stand resiliency. Prescribed fires are important to natural resources management.

Below is a list of where these prescribed fires will take place.

Council Ranger District

· 15 landing piles in among the Middle Fork of the Weiser River, 9 miles southeast of Council

New Meadows Ranger District

· 30 acres adjacent to west side of Lost Valley Reservoir

· 170 acre of hand piles west of Hwy 95 near Evergreen Campground

· 10 acres of hand piles in the Last Chance Campground

· 4 landing piles between Meadows Valley and Goose Creek

McCall Ranger District

· 410 acres of hand piles in the Bear Basin area

· 8 landing piles near the Brundage Road

Krassel Ranger District

· 1,300 acres along the east side of the South Fork of the Salmon River south of Reed Ranch Airstrip

Trailheads and roads that lead into these areas will be posted with caution signs and maps of prescribed burn locations. The public is encouraged to call their local ranger district with questions regarding prescribed burning.

Tags

Load comments