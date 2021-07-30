NEW PLYMOUTH — A tree fire just outside of the New Plymouth horseshoe grabbed the attention of the New Plymouth Rural Fire Protection District and Idaho Power crews Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 11:33 p.m. at 6115 Adams Rd.
In an email Wednesday, Payette County Sheriff’s Captain Toby Hauntz said the fire was sparked by a power line caught in said tree.
“New Plymouth Fire was on standby while Idaho Power took care of the issue,” wrote Hauntz.
Hauntz noted that no damage beyond the tree and power line were reported to county officials.
In a phone interview Thursday afternoon, New Plymouth Fire Chief Alvin Blevens stated that the fire was caused by strong winds which caused the tree and to power line to become entangled.
