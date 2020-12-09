PAYETTE — The Payette Police Department is stepping up to give to local families, with the donation of ten found bicycles to charity. This was made known to the Payette City Council in an agenda item during its Tuesday, Dec. 7 meeting.
The donation appeared on the agenda for this meeting as a surplus property item, known as Resolution 2020-15.
“[Help Them To Hope] repairs the bikes and gives them to families during the holiday season,” wrote Plaza in his request to donate dated Nov. 4. “These bikes will be distributed in the Payette area. The bikes we are donating to this group have been held for the required 90 days and have gone unclaimed.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez made the motion to approve the donation. A voice vote to approve was unanimous.
Since the meeting, Plaza was notified by Help Them To Hope staff that the bicycles would not be accepted.
“They said they do not need the bikes,” wrote Plaza in an email to the newspaper on Dec. 8. “They will be stored and the Ontario Prison [Snake River Correctional Institution] can re-furbish them as needed for charity.”
A comment request with a prison representative is pending.
