ADAMS COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted for the attempted murder of two sheriff’s deputies on Sunday.
According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the agency along with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information leading to the arrest and capture of William “Bill” Pearle James, who is sought in connection to the crime.
Police say he was last seen in the area of New Meadows, Idaho, but did not indicate whether he was traveling on foot or in a vehicle.
Police say James should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public is urged not to confront him, but rather to contact law enforcement immediately at 911 or *ISP (*477).
