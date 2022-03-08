PAYETTE — With fuel prices rising due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall is giving several Payette High School seniors a gift that fits the era: Gas cards. This comes as gas prices in Payette average $4.17 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to autoblog.com as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Marshall explained the donation to the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Feb. 22. The donation comes in response to a donation request from Angela Yamamoto from the Parents of Senior Class 2022 organization, for its upcoming Safe and Sober Graduation Party to be held on May 26.
“Every year, parents put on a safe & sober event for graduating seniors on the night of graduation,” wrote Yamamoto in her request. “There will be big prizes and several activities to keep the kids’ interests.”
In opting to donate three $50 Sinclair gas cards for the graduation party, Marshall told the council, “Yamamoto brought that form in to me, and I turned it in just for you guys to review. Bobbie [Black, Councilor] reminded me that typically what we do is the [police department] makes a donation out of the Drug Fund, to the senior night. I think we came to the agreement that if we bought three $50 gas cards to give to them,” the cards could be handed out to graduates as part of a raffle.
Councilor Daniel Lopez moved to approve Marshall’s donation, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. The motion carried unanimously, with a roll call vote of 5-0-1. Councilor Ray Wickersham was absent from this meeting and therefore did not vote.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.