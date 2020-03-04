PAYETTE — A suspect is now in jail in connection with a shooting that happened Feb. 23.
According to Payette Police Chief John Plaza, Katrina G. Acosta, 25, was arrested early the morning of Feb. 26 on a warrant for felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor reckless discharge of a firearm at the Payette County Courthouse.
According to Plaza, his officers were dispatched at about 6:24 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of South 12th Street on Feb. 23.
Plaza said the victim is a 31-year-old man, and that he is cooperating with police.
The victim suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he was treated, and detectives expected him to be released as early as the following day, according to Plaza.
Multiple agencies assisted the Payette Police Department, including Fruitland Police Department and Payette County Sheriff’s Office.
“Subjects were interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.”
Acosta was arraigned on charges on Feb. 26 in front of Judge Brian Lee in the Payette County Magistrate Court.
At that hearing, Lee set Acosta’s bond at $100,000 and appointed a public defender to her.
A preliminary hearing is slated for March 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.