FRUITLAND — A project to build a new 4,200 sq. ft. single story station for the Fruitland Police Department and add an 816 sq. ft. expansion to the Payette County Paramedics headquarters may be one step closer to reality. The Fruitland City Council approved an open bid cycle for this project at its regular meeting on Feb. 27.
“We’ve got plans pretty well buttoned-up,” City Administrator Stuart Grimes. “We’re just waiting on some minor changes we made to some HVAC stuff, which the architect said he would have to me by the end of this week.”
Grimes joked that the project would give Police Chief J.D. Huff “a new hut to live in.” He also noted that because the two departments’ office buildings are on the same site as city hall, it would simplify the construction process for both parts of the project.
“The proximity they’re going to be working in will be a whole lot easier for one to do the work, and not be stepping on top of teacher in any way.”
He expressed gratitude to city officials, including Jerry Campbell, Danny Little and Jesse Wetzel, as well as Huff for their inputs on the project.
“It’s been quite a process, but I think at the end we’re going to wind up with a very, very functional [police department] … fingers crossed, the bids don’t come in like the sidewalk project.”
Councilor Kari Peterson moved to put the project out to bid, seconded by Councilor Tom Limbaugh. The motion carried with a voice vote of 3-0.
The bid opening is scheduled for April 5. A comment request to City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy regarding the cost and funding source for this project was pending as of press time.
Noteworthy is that Fruitland voters rejected ballot measures to fund a remodel of city hall and the police station which ran in 2019 and 2020.
