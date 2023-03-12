FRUITLAND — A project to build a new 4,200 sq. ft. single story station for the Fruitland Police Department and add an 816 sq. ft. expansion to the Payette County Paramedics headquarters may be one step closer to reality. The Fruitland City Council approved an open bid cycle for this project at its regular meeting on Feb. 27. 

“We’ve got plans pretty well buttoned-up,” City Administrator Stuart Grimes. “We’re just waiting on some minor changes we made to some HVAC stuff, which the architect said he would have to me by the end of this week.”



Tags

Load comments