PAYETTE — During its regular meeting Monday morning, the Payette County Board of Commissioners moved to suspend the county’s COVID-19 policy, as it pertained to county buildings and offices. Leading up to this decision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance to state that vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in public, which reflected in updates to the policy as vaccination rates increased in spring.
Now that the policy is suspended, emergency manager Adam Gonzalez explained in an email to the newspaper Monday where the Payette County Office of Emergency Management will approach disease control from this point.
“The Board of County Commissioners has used [Centers for Disease Control] guidance and additional information to adjust Payette County’s response,” Gonzalez wrote. “Since the vaccine is readily available in the community and infection rates are low, this information helped the County Commissioners revaluate and adapt to the current environment.”
Gonzalez said the policy came with “trigger points,” using specific indicators of increased disease spread to determine when protective measures were required in county facilities.
“Before the policy was suspended there have been signs displaying that the current protective measures were recommended. Signs have been displayed in county buildings for several months advising that masks and other protective measures were only recommended. Those signs will no longer be posted,” he wrote.
Despite this policy being suspended, Gonzalez said his office is taking lessons learned through the COVID-19 pandemic to prepare county officials to respond in case a similar pandemic situation should arise someday.
“We recognize that every health event will need to be addressed based on the specific risk. For most things like protective measures, capacity rules, quarantine and isolation processes we will depend heavily on Southwest District Health (SWDH) to identify what needs to be adapted. However, we can take the general outline of the COVID-19 Policy and create a template for any infectious disease and retain the generic sections about leave, internal communication about transmission within county offices, screening individuals, and other portions that could be applied across the spectrum of infectious diseases. This will allow us to quickly adapt our operations to the new situation.”
