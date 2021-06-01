PAYETTE COUNTY — The Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission is seeking public comments on a proposed ordinance regulating the building of accessory dwellings by landowners in agricultural zones. A public hearing will be held regarding the ordinance on Thursday, May 10 at 8:15 p.m. at the Payette County Courthouse.
“Many citizens have expressed a desire to build living quarters for aging parents, other family members, or caretakers and this will allow them to do that,” wrote Jennifer Riebe, vice chairperson of the commission in an email Friday. “The secondary structure can be no greater than 1,100 square feet, and must be within 200 feet of the original dwelling.”
According to Riebe, an open house is being planned for public comment on changes to the county’s comprehensive plan on June 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Kiwanis Park in Payette.
“We will have maps and visual displays for people to view and provide comments on,” said Riebe.
The courthouse is located at 1130 3rd Ave. N. For more information, call the Planning and Zoning office at (208) 642-6018.
