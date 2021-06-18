PAYETTE COUNTY — Payette County is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan. The current phase of the project involves developing the Future Land Use Map, which is used by the Planning and Zoning department to guide growth and development throughout the county.

The public is invited to view the proposed map as well as other supporting information and provide comments at a public open house on June 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Kiwanis Park in Payette. Refreshments will be provided.

More information about the plan and the public meeting can be found at https://bit.ly/3vCs2UW or by calling the Planning and Zoning office at (208) 642-6018.

