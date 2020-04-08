FRUITLAND - While spring events are idled in the City of Fruitland, Ashley Couchis of Operation: Underground Railroad is forging ahead with plans for her third annual 5K run event for kids and adults.
At the Fruitland City Council’s second regular meeting of the month on March 23, Couchis requested to reserve use of the Fruitland Community Park from 7 to 11 a.m. Aug. 22. Proceeds from the event would benefit governments around the world in rescuing human and sex trafficking victims, especially children.
Councilor Stuart Grimes moved to approve the park reservation, with Councilor Kari Peterson seconding. The vote was unanimous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.