FRUITLAND - While spring events are idled in the City of Fruitland, Ashley Couchis of Operation: Underground Railroad is forging ahead with plans for her third annual 5K run event for kids and adults.

At the Fruitland City Council’s second regular meeting of the month on March 23, Couchis requested to reserve use of the Fruitland Community Park from 7 to 11 a.m. Aug. 22. Proceeds from the event would benefit governments around the world in rescuing human and sex trafficking victims, especially children.

Councilor Stuart Grimes moved to approve the park reservation, with Councilor Kari Peterson seconding. The vote was unanimous.

