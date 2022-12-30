BOISE — As Idahoans prepare to ring in the New Year, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) reminds revelers to have a plan for a sober ride home.
This weekend, ITD’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and law enforcement agencies across Idaho will work together to keep Idahoans safe from drunk and impaired drivers. Law enforcement officers from more than 50 agencies will dedicate patrols to getting impaired drivers off the roads.
“Our goal is to help Idahoans start the New Year safely by reminding them to make a plan to get a safe ride home,” said Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton.
In 2021, 108 people were killed in crashes that involved an impaired driver in Idaho. This represents 40 percent of all traffic fatalities that year.
While law enforcement will be on heightened watch for drivers under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, preventing crashes is a shared responsibility in our community.
“We want people to enjoy the holiday with family and friends, but we also want them around to enjoy all of 2023 as well,” Middleton said. “This is why it’s so important for everyone on the roads to do their part to put an end to impaired driving.”
Middleton offered the following tips for a safe New Year’s Eve:
• Designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service to get home safely.
• Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously, and do not drink any alcohol. Your friends and family are counting on you.
• If someone you know is about to drink and drive, take the keys away and help arrange a safe ride.
• Always buckle up – it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
Funding for extra patrols and overtime work focused on impaired driving enforcement is provided by a grant through the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.