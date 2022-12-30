BOISE — As Idahoans prepare to ring in the New Year, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) reminds revelers to have a plan for a sober ride home.

This weekend, ITD’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and law enforcement agencies across Idaho will work together to keep Idahoans safe from drunk and impaired drivers. Law enforcement officers from more than 50 agencies will dedicate patrols to getting impaired drivers off the roads.



