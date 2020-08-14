PAYETTE — Having seen their 2019-2020 school year disrupted by COVID-19, and seeing that it still looms over the 2020-2021 school year ahead, the Payette School District Board of Trustees adopted the negotiations master agreement negotiated between teachers and the Payette Education Association at their regular meeting on Aug. 10.
Following are year-over-year changes in the agreement, including but not limited to such:
• Teacher pay rates will reflect Gov. Brad Little’s previously reported cuts to education funding by means of holding the District’s salary schedule over from 2019-2020 except for three ‘grandfathered’ (listed on the schedule as G1-G4) cells at the top of the career ladder.
• Professional staff with a Bachelor’s Degree and 24 additional college credits beyond the degree, or a Master’s Degree, will receive an education premium at the rate of their career ladder placement included with their salary.
• Staff will remain at their 2019-2020 career ladder placement for 2020-2021.
• With Payette starting a four-day school schedule, prep time given to teachers has been changed from five half-hour blocks each week to four to reflect the change.
• The basic contract year changes from 183 days to 186.
• A bereavement clause has been added, differing from District Policy 404.3, which will be in effect until the Board has addressed and adopted a policy covering bereavement which is under review from the purchased ISBA policy manual. The interim clause give professional employees up to three days leave when there is a loss in their family, one day of leave for other close friends or relatives
• The Payette Education Association wants to consider a ‘reopen’ clause regarding salary and benefits, should the District receive more than $100,000 in emergency money this school year. Details on the reopen clause were not available as of press time.
Trustee Candita Strong moved to ratify the agreement, seconded by Trustee Andy Kirkendall seconding. The vote was unanimous.
The agreement is valid until June 30. Under Idaho Code 33-1275 (2), items other than compensation and benefits may have a non-rolling two-year duration with their own start and end dates designated.
