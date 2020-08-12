Pilgrims to resume educational pilgrimage in-person

NEW PLYMOUTH — When students in the New Plymouth School District resume classes on Aug. 24, it will be in person and on-campus, as announced by the School Board on Aug. 10. Despite COVID-19, the Board announced through the District’s website that school will open on Level 1 of its leveled operation plan.
In Level 1 of the plan, which the District refers to as ‘Normal with precautions,’ measures taken by school staff and officials include:
- Increased cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, including desks
- Masks provided for students and staff, which are required when social distancing is not possible. Exceptions provided for the deaf or hard of hearing.
- Informational posters will be posted throughout campuses
- Students won’t be allowed to share supplies like pencils, scissors, crayons, glue and so on
- Hand sanitizing stations will be available in each classroom
- Release times will be staggered at the end of the day
- Staff and students will be sent home if they exhibit symptoms consistent with or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive or is being tested for COVID-19 would be sent home. The District further urges individuals to monitor their symptoms and not come in if they don’t feel healthy and symptom-free
- Individuals suspecting exposure would need to wear a mask at all times. All individuals are urged to wear masks, required to if 6 feet of physical distance is not possible
- If a student or staff member tests positive, the school would work with Southwest District Health to establish a list of possible contacts and may assist with reaching those exposed.
The District will work with Southwest District Health to coordinate school operations and make changes if necessary.
A request for comment from members of the Board was not returned before press time.
Southwest District Health has identified Payette County with a ‘red’ health alert, although New Plymouth presently has a seven-day average incidence rate of 1.62 cases per 10,000 people as of Aug. 11.
School begins Aug. 24 for all New Plymouth students.
