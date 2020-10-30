FRUITLAND — Fruitland residents can expect there to be more options for playing pickleball come spring 2021 thanks to a City Council motion to apply pickleball striping to the two remaining tennis courts at Mesa Park. The approval, in the amount of $1,200, happened at the Council’s most recent regular meeting on Oct. 26.
This move comes after Fruitland resident and pickleball player Jan Mitchell brought this potential project to the Council’s attention on Sept. 28 at its regular meeting. She told the Council that two of the tennis courts have striping for pickleball and the other two do not.
The Council then tasked Fruitland Public Works Director Jerry Campbell with researching the costs of adding pickleball striping to the remaining two tennis courts before tabling the discussion until the next scheduled meeting when price estimates are made available.
In reviewing the striping project’s cost, the Council ultimately approved the spending of $1,200 to complete the project.
Fruitland City Council President Stuart Grimes made mention that this project represents “something for the elderly, not just the kids.”
