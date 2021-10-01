PAYETTE COUNTY — Saint Alphonsus Health System hosted a news conference online Thursday afternoon, to brief the public on the present situation on COVID-19 in Idaho, especially as it relates to pediatric patients and viral spread within schools in Southwestern Idaho. The consensus among doctors is that public school officials should require their students to wear masks on campus, and that all who are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination do so.
Among speakers during this coinference were Jennifer King, pediatric hospitalist director for Saint Alphonsus; Nikolai Shalygin, a Neonatologist with Mountain States Neonatology and Saint Alphonsus newborn intensive care unit; Kenny Bramwell, System Medical Director for St. Luke’s Children’s; Lauren Miller, Perinatal Health Director for St. Luke’s and David Peterman, Pediatrician and CEO of Primary Health Medical Group.
Peterman shared national statistics on COVID cases in pediatric patients. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 200,000 children nationwide tested positive in the last week of August, 10 times as many as were diagnosed in June.
The centers stated that cases were “significantly higher” in counties whose school districts did not have mask mandates, and that unvaccinated teens were being hospitalized at rates 10 times higher than those who were vaccinated.
Peterman noted that positivity numbers are lower in the Boise School District, where mask mandates are in place, than in Canyon County schools where mandates are less common.
“Masks do work, unequivocally they work,” Peterman said.
He also noted testing varied by district.
Shalygin noted that his unit observed a “significant increase” in the number of babies being born to COVID-positive mothers, including babies being born prematurely to such parents.
“Now some of those babies are showing or having complications … others are just sicker than we would expect,” said Shalygin. “They’re staying in the [unit] longer, and that’s obviously contributing to a higher census, more staff needed, staff working longer hours and more days.”
King added that Saint Alphonsus is seeing many children coming in to the Boise campus as a result of the latest increase in adult COVID patients statewide, resulting in staffing redistribution among campuses to accommodate ptients.
“We’re able to take care of kids like we always have been, and deliver excellent care,” said King. “Some of the staffing shortage has come from nurses resigning due to burnout” whether it be in the maternity or pediatric units. Call outs due to COVID exposure are also common, she said.
She also noted other respiratory illnesses are appearing early this year, not just locally but nationally, some as early as in the summer.
“We know that [Respiratory syncytial virus] and COVID together can be very deadly for kids, so we’re very concerned about that.”
Bramwell noted that pediatric hospitalizations at St. Luke’s are up fives times over the numbers seen in June. While he called attention to pediatric COVID cases accounting for up to 25% of new cases in the same timeframe, it could be worse.
“Children are being infected at a very high rate, being admitted at a moderately high rate as well,” said Bramwell. “Within the system… as of today, we have five children admitted with COVID, and we have 300 adults admitted with COVID. So while it is worrisome that the number of children has risen, it is nowhere near the catastrophe that is happening to our adult partners at the hospitals right now.”
But he said that while there are adequate beds for children now, that could change. He said September saw the highest number of COVID patients admitted to date. He notes that St. Luke’s has opened an additional clinic within the children’s pavilion to accommodate more patients and reduce crowding at emergency units.
Miller said her units in Boise have been actively encouraging new mothers to take COVID vaccines.
“We have tons of data now on the safety of vaccination for our moms. And we’re really trying to focus on vaccinating the whole family to protect the entire unit, both the kids who can’t be vaccinated and the whole house to protect those kiddos,” she said. “The second wave of COVID, we have seen far more [intensive care unit] admissions than we saw during the first wave of the pandemic, and much longer courses for women.”
She notes the loss of babies to COVID complications is up as well, and that publications were indicating up to a 4% incidence of transmissions between mothers and unborn babies, reinforcing her calls for vaccination.
In calling for schools to require masks at this time, Bramwell called them a “rather trivial thing to wear.”
Peterman called out school board officials in districts without mask mandates as being “shameful,” saying that masks have “no negative impact” on children and the learning process.
Doctors did not suggest any return to business or gathering restrictions such as were seen in phases 1-3 of Gov. Brad Little’s Stay Healthy order. Instead, they reinforced recommendations to push for increased vaccination.
Peterman further urged the public to get their flu shots, warning that a “twindemic” is possible this winter.
Masks are presently mandatory for Payette School District staff members but optional for students. No requirements are presently in place in Fruitland or New Plymouth school districts.
New Plymouth’s operations plan provides for mask requirements to go into effect if substantial spread is determined to be occurring among the student population.
Noteworthy is that the Centers for Disease Control has previously reported that COVID-19 can still spread through vaccinated individuals.
