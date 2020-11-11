KUNA —The pedestrian crossing over Swan Falls Dam will be closed Nov. 11–18 while Idaho Power replaces a crane on the dam. A crossing remains available at Canyon County’s Celebration Park south of Nampa, or about 10 miles downstream from Swan Falls.
The day-use park and campsites at Swan Falls Dam remain open. This popular site within the Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area also includes a fishing dock, and boat ramps above and below the dam. The historic powerhouse museum and the restroom building remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Originally built in 1901 to supply electricity to nearby mines, Swan Falls was the first hydroelectric project on the Snake River. Idaho Power acquired the plant in 1916. Swan Falls can generate up to 27,170 kilowatts, enough to power more than 20,000 homes.
For updated information about Idaho Power parks and campgrounds, visit idahopower.com/whatsopen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.