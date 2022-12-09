BOISE – Payette Mayor Craig Jensen and Recreation Director Tiffany Weimar recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health (the Foundation) that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities. The Community Health Academy is a learning collaborative where mayors and city staff collaborate with each other and learn from local and national experts.
Sessions in the academy focus on issues that impact community health, such as childcare, communications, housing, food systems, civility, and creating pedestrian-friendly environments.
“The information that was provided and the speakers were exceptional,” Jensen said. “The topics could be used to help any of our communities in Idaho. These are things we can all take back home and learn from and be able to improve the way we operate in our own community.”
The city of Payette received a $20,000 grant for completing the academy. Jensen said those funds will be used for crosswalk improvements near Westside Elementary School.
Weiser Mayor Randy Hibbert and City Clerk David Tate also completed the academy recently, netting a $20,000 grant for the city of Weiser. In a separate news release, Hibberd said those funds will be used for park improvements, including a walking path adjacent to the city park.
The Community Health Academy is open to all Idaho cities, who must apply to the annual program. Payette was one of nine cities that was accepted into this year’s academy.
Other participating cities were Caldwell, Glenns Ferry, Idaho Falls, Lewiston, New Meadows, Nez Perce and Wendell.
