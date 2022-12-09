BOISE – Payette Mayor Craig Jensen and Recreation Director Tiffany Weimar recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health (the Foundation) that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities. The Community Health Academy is a learning collaborative where mayors and city staff collaborate with each other and learn from local and national experts. 

Sessions in the academy focus on issues that impact community health, such as childcare, communications, housing, food systems, civility, and creating pedestrian-friendly environments.



