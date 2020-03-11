PAYETTE - As the state of Idaho prepares to celebrate the women who fought for the rights of women across the country, the city of Payette does the same.
At its regular meeting on March 2, Mayor Jeff Williams made an announcement to the Payette City Council about his planned participation in the Idaho Women 100 Kickoff event. The event will honor the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.
“I think that’s a pretty big deal,” said Williams to the Council.
The kickoff event will take place at the Payette County Museum at noon on March 13, with a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. There, Williams will read a proclamation, titled ‘Celebrating Idaho Women’s Day.’ A bell ringing will take place at that time, which will coincide with bell ringings in various cities throughout Idaho to commemorate the ringing of the Justice Bell at the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The public is invited to attend, and is further urged to wear white to honor women’s suffrage, according to a news release. Voter registration will also be available at the gathering.
