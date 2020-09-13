PAYETTE — The Applegate Idaho Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are gearing up for Constitution Week, which will kick off in Payette at the Payette County Museum on Sept. 17. There, a one-minute bell ringing ceremony will take place, coinciding with bell ringing ceremonies in cities across the country.
“To commemorate the signing of our US Constitution, groups across America will simultaneously ring bells in remembrance of the bells ringing across Philadelphia at the signing of our Constitution,” wrote Betty Bercik, a member of the Chapter.
Payette Mayor Jeff Williams will read a proclamation at the ceremony, officially recognizing Constitution Week in Payette.
According to a flyer published by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the aim of Constitution Week is to “teach the public about the historical events surrounding the establishment of the Constitution and the men who framed the document.”
The organization also aims to teach all citizens, especially younger people and newly naturalized citizens, about the country’s founding documents and inspire their communities to protect and defend the Constitution.
“September 17, 2020 marks the two hundred and thirty-third anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention,” Bercik noted.
