PAYETTE — The Payette School District will soon begin its search for a new superintendent, as Robin Gilbert’s contract will not be renewed beyond its June 30 expiration date. In her resignation letter dated Feb. 4, as obtained by the newspaper on Feb. 21, Gilbert expressed to the Payette School District Board of Trustees that its vision for the district’s future no longer aligns with her own.
“Recent decisions by the Board made it clear you are looking to move the district in a direction different from that for which I was hired,” the letter reads, in part. “There are several great opportunities for me currently available, and it is proper to be released from Payette before I move forward.”
Gilbert expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to work for the district, citing success with many “student-centered” goals such as growth of the district’s career technical programs, the implementation of four-day school weeks and keeping school open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that other districts are “following our lead.”
“It has been a pleasure to work on behalf of the students of Payette School District. I am very proud of the great things we have accomplished during my five years as Superintendent,” wrote Gilbert in an email to the newspaper Friday.
During its regular meeting on Feb. 14, the board voted to approve a contract with the Idaho School Boards Association for support in its search for a new superintendent. The vote to approve was unanimous, according to Board Clerk Barbara Choate.
Gilbert declined a request by the newspaper seeking further comments on the decisions leading to her resignation.
