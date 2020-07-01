PAYETTE - Just a month after reopening following Idaho’s stay at home orders, Payette Senior Center Director Kathy Patrick announced in an email on Tuesday that the Senior Center will once again close to the public beginning Thursday, July 2.

The closure is due to the increasing number of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to Patrick.

However, she said, the Meals on Wheels and food box programs will continue.

“If anyone is suffering from food insecurities they can call the Center at (208) 642-4223, state how many is in there household, and we will prepare a box for them,” said Patrick. “They can pick the box at the North entrance of the building.”

A tentative reopening date is now scheduled for Aug. 3.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments